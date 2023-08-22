Army takes action to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

The army is attempting to rescue eight people stuck in a cable car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram, about 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of Islamabad on Tuesday, after at least one of its wires snapped, Aaj News reported.

Out of the eight, six are thought to be children using the chairlift to cross the valley to get to school when a cable broke midway through the journey. The passengers are stuck at a height of 900 feet.

According to a statement by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), an army helicopter has been dispatched to rescue those on board.

The accident happened around 7:00 am, following which residents using mosque loudspeakers to alert neighbourhood officials across the valley.

“The cable car is suspended by a single rope. There are a minimum of eight occupants primarily consisting of schoolchildren,” Abdul Basit Khan, a senior official for the provincial rescue agency, told AFP.

Syed Hammad Haider, a senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial official said, “We have requested the KP government to provide a helicopter because the relief activity is not possible without the help of a helicopter.”

The NDMA said it has provided coordination support to KPK’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while all PDMAs have been asked to conduct safety audit on tourist infrastructure in their areas.

“The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift,” Caretaker PM Anawaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Twitter.

He said he has directed authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use.