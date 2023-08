SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday following a dip in rival Dalian edible oils, although strong export data helped limit losses.

Palm oil reverses early gains but logs weekly jump on demand

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 60 ringgit, or 1.52%, to 3,876 ringgit ($833.91) per metric ton in early trade, erasing gains from the prior session.