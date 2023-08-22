BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.25%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 297-298 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 11:18am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading, depreciating 0.23% on Tuesday.

At around 11:15am, the rupee was hovering at 297.81, a decrease of Re0.68 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, as it settled at 297.13 in the inter-bank.

In a key development, caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar held her first meeting on the power sector after assuming charge.

On condition of anonymity, an official told Business Recorder that power sector is a major challenge for the caretaker government, as for all previous governments, due to power theft and non-recovery of billed amount.

Internationally, the US dollar held close to a 10-week peak versus a basket of major peers, and near its highest since November against the yen, as Treasury yields rose made fresh post-financial crisis highs on Tuesday amid speculation US rates will be stay high for longer.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six developed-market counterparts, including the yen and euro - slipped 0.1 to 103.24, but remained not far from Friday’s high of 103.68, a level not seen since June 12.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Tuesday as the market waited to see if Iraqi oil exports resume, which could ease the supply tightness caused by the OPEC+ cut, while a faltering Chinese economy continued to undercut the global demand outlook.

This is an intra-day update

