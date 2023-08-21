BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-6.37%)
BIPL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.66%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
DGKC 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
HBL 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.42%)
HUBC 84.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.2%)
LOTCHEM 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.6%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
OGDC 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.97%)
PIOC 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.77%)
PRL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.83%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.87%)
TRG 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.57%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.59%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 4,784 Decreased By -99.5 (-2.04%)
BR30 16,912 Decreased By -374.2 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,553 Decreased By -665.4 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,848 Decreased By -282.1 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 500 points on lack of positive triggers

BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 02:01pm

Negativity persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark index fell over 500 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 47,693.94, a decrease of 524.55 points or 1.09%. It had earlier hit an intra-day low of 47,607.70.

KSE-100 loses over 100 points amid lack of triggers

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the red.

During the previous week, the benchmark index declined by 205.90 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 48,218.50.

The Pakistani rupee was also trading lower against the US dollar during trading on Monday, hovering at the 296-297 level.

Experts attributed the decline in the KSE-100 Index to a rise in political uncertainty.

On Sunday, in a shocking and troubling revelation, President Dr Arif Alvi said that he “did not sign the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023” because he disagreed with these laws. The president claimed that the staff undermined his “command and will.”

The Ministry of Law & Justice later expressed grave concern over President Alvi’s statement.

“Additionally, current account deficit figures are also playing on the minds of market players,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

After reporting a surplus for four successive months, Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $809 million in July, the highest since October 2022, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

Meanwhile, an expert shared that there are rumours circulating suggesting that the SBP will hold an emergent MPC meeting, and hike the key policy rate further.

This is an intra-day update

stocks SBP PSX KSE100 index current account deficit SBP MPC

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 500 points on lack of positive triggers

Share of smuggled cigarettes further increases: Documented sector demands govt take action

BRICS expansion hopefuls seek to rebalance world order

ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series

Oil rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Read more stories