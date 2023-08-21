Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 500 points on lack of positive triggers

Negativity persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark index fell over 500 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 47,693.94, a decrease of 524.55 points or 1.09%. It had earlier hit an intra-day low of 47,607.70.

KSE-100 loses over 100 points amid lack of triggers

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the red.

During the previous week, the benchmark index declined by 205.90 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 48,218.50.

The Pakistani rupee was also trading lower against the US dollar during trading on Monday, hovering at the 296-297 level.

Experts attributed the decline in the KSE-100 Index to a rise in political uncertainty.

On Sunday, in a shocking and troubling revelation, President Dr Arif Alvi said that he “did not sign the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023” because he disagreed with these laws. The president claimed that the staff undermined his “command and will.”

The Ministry of Law & Justice later expressed grave concern over President Alvi’s statement.

“Additionally, current account deficit figures are also playing on the minds of market players,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

After reporting a surplus for four successive months, Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $809 million in July, the highest since October 2022, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

Meanwhile, an expert shared that there are rumours circulating suggesting that the SBP will hold an emergent MPC meeting, and hike the key policy rate further.

This is an intra-day update