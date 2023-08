LONDON: European stocks rose moderately in early trade on Monday, as investors remained cautious over China’s economic woes and ahead of a key annual meeting of central bankers in the United States later this week.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 7.274.98 points in early trading.

European stocks waver at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 was 0.6 percent higher at 7,208.15 points, while the DAX in Frankfurt edged up 0.4 percent to 15,631.05 points.