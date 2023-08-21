BAFL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-7.19%)
BIPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
HBL 99.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
MLCF 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.49%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 92.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
SSGC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
TRG 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.85%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By -67.2 (-1.38%)
BR30 17,048 Decreased By -238.4 (-1.38%)
KSE100 47,841 Decreased By -377.8 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,947 Decreased By -182.8 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 295-296 level in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2023 10:56am

The Pakistani rupee saw a minor gain against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading, appreciating 0.01% on Monday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 295.75, an increase of Re0.03, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee saw a substantial depreciation of 2.5%, closing at 295.78 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

This was its weakest closing level since May 11, and also precariously near the all-time historic low against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

However, its fall meant the gap with open-market rates narrowed, which was earlier under scrutiny as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prescribed a 1.25% difference in its country report after the Stand-By Arrangement.

In the coming days, the rupee is expected to remain under pressure as foreign exchange inflows seemed to have dried up.

Globally, the US dollar began on a firm footing on Monday, following five straight weeks of gains, as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium for a guide on where rates might settle when the dust of this hiking cycle clears.

The dollar made a gain of 0.7% on the euro last week, inched ahead on the yen and surged by more than 1% on the Antipodean currencies as US Treasury yields leapt in anticipation of interest rates staying higher for longer.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high interest rates.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices Pakistani rupee interbank market Dollar's rate usd rate pkr rate IMF and Pakistan Pakistan forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

Oil prices climb on expectations of lower OPEC+ exports in August

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Read more stories