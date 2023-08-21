BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-6.26%)
Intra-day update: rupee falls to 297 against US dollar

  • Currency continues to weaken in inter-bank market
Recoder Report Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 01:48pm

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar during trading, depreciating 0.4% on Monday.

At around 1:30pm, the rupee was hovering at 297, a decrease of Rs1.22 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee saw a substantial depreciation of 2.5%, closing at 295.78 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

This was its weakest closing level since May 11, and also precariously near the all-time historic low against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

However, its fall meant the gap with open-market rates narrowed, which was earlier under scrutiny as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prescribed a 1.25% difference in its country report after the Stand-By Arrangement.

In the coming days, the rupee is expected to remain under pressure as foreign exchange inflows seemed to have dried up.

Globally, the US dollar began on a firm footing on Monday, following five straight weeks of gains, as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium for a guide on where rates might settle when the dust of this hiking cycle clears.

The dollar made a gain of 0.7% on the euro last week, inched ahead on the yen and surged by more than 1% on the Antipodean currencies as US Treasury yields leapt in anticipation of interest rates staying higher for longer.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high interest rates.

This is an intra-day update

Shahid Khan Aug 21, 2023 01:18pm
We are busy in political dramas and the country is bleeding like never before!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 21, 2023 01:30pm
Another day of gloom and doom in our failed state of Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
faisal Aug 21, 2023 01:40pm
This week it will cross the 300 barrier.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kashif ALI Aug 21, 2023 02:01pm
The FX rate is finding its balance according to market forces. Yes, there is grey market too but the diminishing gap between the Interbank/Open Market vs Grey market will help to stabilize the Exchange rate to some extent. Further, our economy has been stabbed so badly over past 5 years (apolitically speaking, purely on economical basis) that we need to improve our comparative advantage to regain our lost space. We are neither a competent nor efficient anymore when compared with world economies. We are basically an import-oriented closed economy. Power Theft, Gas Theft, and Defaults on both fronts, and corruption are the hallmark. So, what is happening is neither surprising nor superficial.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

