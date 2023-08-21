BAFL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-7.19%)
BIPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 99.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.44%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.65%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
MLCF 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.21%)
PAEL 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
PIOC 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PPL 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.85%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.4%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.2%)
SSGC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
TRG 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.57%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.29%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -235.4 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,871 Decreased By -347.5 (-0.72%)
KSE30 16,959 Decreased By -171.7 (-1%)
Australian shares fall as investors cautious ahead of China rate decision

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 09:37am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares dropped on Monday, led by financials and technology sub-indexes, as investors stayed on the sidelines to gauge the US Federal Reserve’s outlook for interest rates this week and also awaited more policy measures from Beijing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2% at 7,130.3 points by 0105 GMT.

Global investors are bracing for a lending rate cut in China, Australia’s largest trading partner, with most of them already disappointed with the stimulus measures announced to prop up its beleaguered economy.

Traders are also looking out for further trajectory in rate hikes from the US Fed at the Jackson Hole conference later this week.

Back in the region, the Australian finance sector was the top laggard in the benchmark index, losing about 0.6%.

Three of the four biggest banks traded down between 0.2% and 0.9%. Shares of Westpac slipped more than 2% to a near six-week low after the country’s third-biggest lender flagged higher expenses during its third quarter.

The mining index fell about 0.2%, with the iron ore majors Rio Tinto and BHP Group down 0.6% and 0.3%. BHP Group is set to announce its fiscal 2023 results on Tuesday.

The technology index tracked its US peers’ performance lower, slumping about 1%.

The gold and healthcare indexes further weighed on the benchmark, tanking about 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell nearly 1% to 11,503.98 points.

Shares of A2 Milk slumped as much as 12% after the dairy producer forecast weak revenue growth and challenges in China’s infant milk formula market in fiscal year 2024.

