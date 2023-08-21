BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-6.26%)
BIPL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
BOP 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
DGKC 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.12%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
HBL 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.42%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.2%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
MLCF 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
OGDC 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.97%)
PIOC 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PPL 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.76%)
PRL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.77%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.38%)
SSGC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.65%)
TRG 94.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.4%)
UNITY 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 4,789 Decreased By -94.6 (-1.94%)
BR30 16,925 Decreased By -360.8 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,556 Decreased By -662.7 (-1.37%)
KSE30 16,849 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Reuters Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 12:27pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high interest rates.

Brent crude climbed 61 cents to $85.41 a barrel by 0649 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.88 a barrel, up 63 cents.

The September WTI contract expires on Tuesday and the more active October contract gained 56 cents to $81.22 a barrel.

Both front-month benchmark prices snapped a 7-week winning streak last week to post a weekly loss of 2% after the US dollar strengthened on the possibility interest rates could remain higher for longer, with China’s property crisis adding to concerns about its sluggish economic growth and oil demand.

“We still see a tight oil balance for the remainder of the year, which suggests that prices still have some room to run higher,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities research.

As well, “the dollar seems to be taking somewhat of a breather, which would be providing some support,” he said.

Oil prices typically move inversely in relation to the US dollar, with a weaker dollar making oil purchases less expensive for holders of other currencies and sparking demand.

On the supply side, OPEC+ crude exports set to fall a second month in August, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore, citing preliminary data from shiptracking firm Kpler.

Meanwhile, China, the world’s top crude importer, is drawing on record inventories amassed earlier this year as refiners scale back purchases after supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, drove global prices above $80 a barrel.

In July, Saudi Arabia’s shipments to China fell 31% from June while Russia, with its discounted crude, remained the Asian giant’s largest supplier, Chinese customs data showed.

Chinese refiners also ramped up refined products exports in July, drawn by strong export margins.

In the United States, the number of operating oil rigs, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 520 last week, their lowest since March 2022, according to Baker Hughes’ report on Friday.

“Overall supply is going down, demand is going up,” Grasso said.

“Unless there is a recession and demand slows or drops, OPEC+ is in control.”

OPEC Brent crude Oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 500 points on lack of positive triggers

Share of smuggled cigarettes further increases: Documented sector demands govt take action

BRICS expansion hopefuls seek to rebalance world order

ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Read more stories