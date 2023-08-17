Punjab govt will ‘restore’ churches ransacked during Jaranwala violence: Naqvi

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promised on Thursday to “restore all churches and Christian homes” destroyed in Jaranwala violence a day earlier within three to four days.

The announcement comes after paramilitary troops cordoned off a Christian settlement in eastern Pakistan where a Muslim mob vandalised and torched several churches and scores of houses after accusing two of its residents of desecrating the Holy Quran, police and witnesses said.

The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad on Wednesday, and continued for more than 10 hours without any intervention by police who were at the scene, residents and community leaders said.

Police denied the accusation, saying security forces had prevented an even worse situation. The rioters were demanding that the two accused, who had fled their homes, be handed over to them.

The residents said thousands of Muslims led by local clerics were carrying iron rods, sticks, knives, and daggers during the rioting.

Speaking at a meeting today, Naqvi denounced the violence and stated that such actions were contrary to Islam and the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

He asserted that the mob-led assault was a “planned conspiracy” to “light a fire in the country and sabotage its peace”.

“For the future, we should sit with our minorities and chalk out a plan to prevent such incidents,” he emphasised.

Separately, a provincial government statement said paramilitary troops were deployed to aid the police to control the situation.

The troops have cordoned off the Christian colony, blocking all entry and exit points with barbed wire, according to a Reuters TV cameraman.

Over 100 people suspected of being involved in the rioting have been arrested, the government statement said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

The United States was “deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.