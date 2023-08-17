Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open Thursday, extending losses to a fifth day following a sell-off on Wall Street as investors fret over the possibility the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates again this year.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.67 percent, or 306.19 points, to 18,023.11.

Hong Kong stocks begin with sharp losses

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.41 percent, or 12.78 points, to 3,137.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.34 percent, or 6.77 points, to 1,960.86.