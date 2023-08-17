Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday

BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
DUBAI: Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Iran state TV reported on Thursday.

In June, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic in March.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shia cleric.

