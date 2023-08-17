Australian shares hit over 1-month low, Telstra drags

Australian shares hit a more than one-month low on Thursday led by the losses in banks and commodity stocks, while telecoms major Telstra dropped after reporting annual earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 7,128.7 as of 0054 GMT to hit its lowest since July 11.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July monetary policy meeting showed most policymakers continue to prioritize the battle against inflation, adding to uncertainty about the interest rate outlook.

A deepening concern around China’s economy, policy options and financial markets also weighed heavily on investor sentiment. Back in Sydney, financials were the biggest drag on the benchmark, down 1%.

All of the ‘big four’ banks traded in the red.

Miners dropped 1.2% despite lower iron ore prices overnight.

Mining giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals fell between 0.6% and 1.8%. Energy companies fell 0.6% on lower oil prices reflecting weaker growth in China.

Oil and gas majors, Santos and Woodside Energy dragged 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Core Lithium emerged as the top loser on the benchmark post completion of its discounted placement.

Australia shares set for worst day in nearly 2 weeks as banks, miners weigh

Origin Energy, which is a takeover target for Brookfield led-consortium, posted its best intra-day gain since March 27 after reporting a higher profit and flagging an positive outlook.

Telstra Group reported full-year results and also flagged that it would look to retain current ownership of its infrastructure business. Shares were down 3.4%.

Shares of the country’s fourth biggest bank ANZ Group fell 1% after it updated the market with its capital position for the third quarter.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% to 11,628.3.

The country’s central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday, in line with expectations from 29 economists in a Reuters poll.