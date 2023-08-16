Intra-day update: KSE-100 sees selling pressure amid inflation concerns

The KSE-100 was on the backfoot on Wednesday as investors, concerned over inflation outlook and the appointment of the caretaker cabinet, resorted to offloading their holdings.

A few minutes before the end of trading, the KSE-100 was hovering at the 48,148.91, a fall of 416.84 or 0.86%.

Euphoria over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and breathing space provided by inflows from the UAE and Saudi Arabia has led to the KSE-100 Index gaining over 15% in a little over one-and-a-half months.

However, a massive 15% increase in the price of petrol over the last few weeks, and high inflation outlook dimmed positive sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

