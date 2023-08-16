BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.24%)
BOP 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.01%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.71%)
FABL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.55%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.47%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.48%)
HBL 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.32%)
HUBC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
LOTCHEM 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.33%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.11%)
PAEL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
PIOC 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.05%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -254.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 sees selling pressure amid inflation concerns

  • Benchmark index falls close to 48,100 level during trading
BR Web Desk Published 16 Aug, 2023 03:32pm

The KSE-100 was on the backfoot on Wednesday as investors, concerned over inflation outlook and the appointment of the caretaker cabinet, resorted to offloading their holdings.

A few minutes before the end of trading, the KSE-100 was hovering at the 48,148.91, a fall of 416.84 or 0.86%.

KSE-100 ekes out gain amid choppy trading

Euphoria over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and breathing space provided by inflows from the UAE and Saudi Arabia has led to the KSE-100 Index gaining over 15% in a little over one-and-a-half months.

However, a massive 15% increase in the price of petrol over the last few weeks, and high inflation outlook dimmed positive sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

This is an intra-day update

