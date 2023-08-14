Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day

President Dr Arif Alvi and outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif have called for national unity as Pakistan celebrates 76 years of independence on Monday.

The day started off with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial capitals at dawn.

The national flag was hoisted in Islamabad where President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the president has urged the nation to pledge today to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice, and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam, as per a statement by the president posted on Twitter handle.

“The stories of those people, who faced hardships, to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations,” the president said.

Alvi said the nation should also remember their oppressed brothers and sisters in held Kashmir.

“We stand with our Kashmiri brethren and assure them of unwavering and continuous political, diplomatic, and moral support for their legitimate right to self-determination,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz said that this day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the State of Pakistan.

Paying homage to the Quaid-i-Azam’s visionary leadership and other leaders, outgoing PM said that the nation needs to summon the spirit that marked the independence movement and employ the lesson of unity and self-belief to chart the way forward, as per Radio Pakistan.

He also vowed to stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and provide political, moral, and diplomatic support to them.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited Mazar-e-Qaid where a change of Guards ceremony was held.

On Sunday, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan is determined to rise among the comity of the nation and urged the public to reject conspirators fomenting hopelessness.

He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony of the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on the eve of 14th August - aimed at reviving the pledge for total commitment and unflinching resolve for a bright future for the motherland.

He said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the grand vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of our forefathers.

The COAS said that the two-nation theory had been manifest in Muslims of the sub-continent and Pakistani nation.