Militant killed in gun battle with security forces in Gwadar: ISPR

A terrorist was killed and three others were injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in an operation in Gwadar, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

Terrorists opened fire on security forces as they were conducting an operation in the city following a tip-off.

The area has been cordoned off by security personnel, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Meanwhile, in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) resulted in the deaths of four terrorists and the arrest of one.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an operation in Charmang last night after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists. During the operation, “intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists,” the statement said.

’“Four terrorists were sent to hell while one terrorist was apprehended,” the ISPR said.

The statement continued by stating that the terrorists, "who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts," had also been found with guns, ammo, and explosives, including a suicide vest.

These developments come a week after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir warned that the surge in terrorism incidents in recent months is a “futile effort” by terrorists to re-start talks, emphasizing there is “no other choice for these terrorists other than to submit to Pakistan’s writ before they are decimated if they persist on their wrong path”.

“With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area,” the COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

“Terrorism has no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace, stability, and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government,” COAS reiterated.

On August 12, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Mazaband Range region of Balochistan's Kech province, killing two terrorists.

Last month, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.