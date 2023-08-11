BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
‘What’s the hurry, I’m still Prime Minister for 8 days,’ PM Shehbaz says in resopnse to President’s letter

  • Says name for caretaker PM will be finalised by tonight or tomorrow
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 08:41pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that he was premier for another eight days, as per the constitution, asking what was the hurry that the president sent the letter.

“The President should have read the Constitution before writing the letter. I have 8 full days as the premier,” he said, adding that he would remain in the position until the caretaker prime minister is appointed.

“If a decision is not taken in three days, the parliamentary committee will take a decision in three days, and if the parliamentary committee could not decide, the Election Commission of Pakistan will look into the matter,” the premier explained.

He, however, made it clear that he will consult with allied parties tonight and later with the Opposition Leader Raja Riaz, hoping that the “candidate for the caretaker prime minister’s slot will be finalised by tonight or tomorrow.”

The prime minister’s statement comes in response to President Arif Alvi’s letter, which asked the premier and the opposition leader to finalise the candidate for the caretaker premiership by August 12.

In his letter to PM Shehbaz and Riaz, the president recalled that he had dissolved the NA on the former’s advice on Aug 9.

“Under Provision of Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, the president appoints the caretaker prime minister in consultation with the [outgoing] prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing NA.

“Under Article 224A of the Constitution, PM and leader of the opposition in the outgoing NA are required to propose the name of a person for the appointment of caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the NA,” he said.

President Alvi then directed PM Shehbaz and Riaz to propose the name of the interim premier “not later than August 12”.

The prime minister and the opposition leader began meetings to finalise the candidate for the interim premier after the dissolution of the assembly on August 9. The first meeting was held on Thursday, with six names under discussion.

The two dignitaries will meet again today to discuss selecting a name for the post.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

