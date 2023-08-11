Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Riaz to hold second round of consultations

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will meet again today for consultations on selecting a name for caretaker premier.

During their meeting on Thursday, they had failed to decide a name and had decided to meet again on Friday (today). Riaz had said he would deliberate on the names given by the PM, and similarly, the PM was to go through the names given by him.

Riaz refused to comment on the names being discussed in the media, saying that during the meeting they agreed not to publicly disclose the names being considered for the top post.

Three names have been proposed: Former diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani and former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jilani were nominated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) while Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s name was given by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

However, no public announcement was made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in this regard.

The National Assembly was dissolved by President Dr Arif Alvi at midnight on Wednesday under Article 58(1) on the advice of the prime minister.

The following day, Shehbaz formally invited Raja Riaz for a meeting to discuss caretaker PM names.

The process to appoint a caretaker PM is to be conducted under Article 224-A of the Constitution, which will usher in an interim government to oversee elections.