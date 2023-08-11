BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3%)
BIPL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.03%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.75%)
DGKC 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.64%)
FFL 6.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.23%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.19%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
PIOC 94.84 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.98%)
PPL 71.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.76%)
PRL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
SNGP 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.65%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,884 Increased By 44.9 (0.93%)
BR30 17,330 Increased By 91 (0.53%)
KSE100 48,249 Increased By 440.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 17,115 Increased By 170.6 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 288-289 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 12:31pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.24% during trading on Friday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was hovering at 288.30, a decrease of Re0.70, in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar and depreciated 0.05% to settle at 287.60.

In a key development, inflow of home remittances fell sharply, i.e., over 19.3% during the first month of this fiscal year, mainly due to volatility in the exchange market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country received workers’ remittances amounting to $2.027 billion in July 2023 compared to $2.511 billion in July 2022, depicting a decline of $484 million.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Friday as traders wagered that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle could be over after data showed US consumer prices increased moderately in July, though a senior Fed official cautioned against taking a premature view.

Overnight, data showed the US consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, matching the gain in June, with the CPI climbing 3.2% in the 12 months through July.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.088% at 102.53 after some volatile trading overnight following the CPI report.

Oil price, a key indicator of currency parity, was largely unchanged in Asian morning trade as investors weighed optimistic demand forecasts from the OPEC producer group against mixed economic data in top importer China.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP Pakistani rupee US dollar dollar index remittance inflows

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

Oil prices flat as investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism

Caretaker PM: Talks between Shehbaz, Riaz remain inconclusive

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

Read more stories