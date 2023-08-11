Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.24% during trading on Friday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was hovering at 288.30, a decrease of Re0.70, in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar and depreciated 0.05% to settle at 287.60.

In a key development, inflow of home remittances fell sharply, i.e., over 19.3% during the first month of this fiscal year, mainly due to volatility in the exchange market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country received workers’ remittances amounting to $2.027 billion in July 2023 compared to $2.511 billion in July 2022, depicting a decline of $484 million.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Friday as traders wagered that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle could be over after data showed US consumer prices increased moderately in July, though a senior Fed official cautioned against taking a premature view.

Overnight, data showed the US consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, matching the gain in June, with the CPI climbing 3.2% in the 12 months through July.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.088% at 102.53 after some volatile trading overnight following the CPI report.

Oil price, a key indicator of currency parity, was largely unchanged in Asian morning trade as investors weighed optimistic demand forecasts from the OPEC producer group against mixed economic data in top importer China.

This is an intra-day update