Intra-day update: KSE-100 jumps on MSCI additions

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish momentum in the opening hours of trading on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,100 points.

At around 12pm, the KSE-100 had retreated to around the 48,443.52 level, still an increase of 440.90 points or 0.92%. It had earlier hit a high of 48,249.24.

The increase was in contrast to Thursday when the KSE-100 closed lower by over 400 points, as investors opted to remain on the sidelines amid no progress on the government’s circular debt plan.

However, renewed interest was seen on Friday over the MSCI quarterly review update.

Experts attributed the momentum to the inclusion of Pakistani companies.

“Pakistan market rallied 1,000 points in early morning trade after MSCI added record Pakistan listed companies in its indices,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note.

This is an intra-day update