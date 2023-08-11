BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3%)
BIPL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.03%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.75%)
DGKC 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.64%)
FFL 6.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.23%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.19%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
PIOC 94.84 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.98%)
PPL 71.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.76%)
PRL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
SNGP 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.65%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,884 Increased By 44.9 (0.93%)
BR30 17,330 Increased By 91 (0.53%)
KSE100 48,249 Increased By 440.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 17,115 Increased By 170.6 (1.01%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 jumps on MSCI additions

  • Index hits high of 48,898.82 before retreating slightly
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 12:04pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish momentum in the opening hours of trading on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,100 points.

At around 12pm, the KSE-100 had retreated to around the 48,443.52 level, still an increase of 440.90 points or 0.92%. It had earlier hit a high of 48,249.24.

The increase was in contrast to Thursday when the KSE-100 closed lower by over 400 points, as investors opted to remain on the sidelines amid no progress on the government’s circular debt plan.

However, renewed interest was seen on Friday over the MSCI quarterly review update.

Read about the MSCI update here

Experts attributed the momentum to the inclusion of Pakistani companies.

“Pakistan market rallied 1,000 points in early morning trade after MSCI added record Pakistan listed companies in its indices,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note.

This is an intra-day update

