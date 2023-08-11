BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.98%)
BIPL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.33%)
DGKC 53.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.88%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.89%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
HBL 102.94 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.42%)
HUBC 85.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.94%)
MLCF 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 101.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.08%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
PIOC 94.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.83%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.83%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
SNGP 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 98.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
UNITY 26.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 60.7 (1.25%)
BR30 17,402 Increased By 163.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,348 Increased By 539.5 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,167 Increased By 222.3 (1.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day trading: KSE-100 jumps on MSCI additions

  • Index hits high of 48,898.82 before retreating slightly
BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2023 10:37am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish momentum in the opening hours of trading on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,100 points.

At around 10:40am, the KSE-100 had retreated to around the 48,443.52 level, still an increase of 635.18 points or 1.33%. It had earlier hit a high of 48,898.82.

The increase was in contrast to Thursday when the KSE-100 closed lower by over 400 points, as investors opted to remain on the sidelines amid no progress on the government’s circular debt plan.

However, renewed interest was seen on Friday over the MSCI quarterly review update.

Experts attributed the momentum to the inclusion of Pakistani companies.

“Pakistan market rallied 1,000 points in early morning trade after MSCI added record Pakistan listed companies in its indices,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks MSCI PSX KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day trading: KSE-100 jumps on MSCI additions

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

Read more stories