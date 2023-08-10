BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.89%)
Pakistan

Shehbaz meets opposition leader Raja Riaz for consultations on appointment of caretaker PM

  • Development follows dissolution of National Assembly
BR Web Desk Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 04:07pm
Opposition leader Raja Riaz reaches PM house to discuss caretaker PM appointment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Thursday outgoing Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz for consultations on appointment of caretaker PM, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, the PM wrote a letter to Riaz, inviting him for a meeting today for consultations on the appointment of caretaker PM at the PM House, Radio Pakistan reported.

The National Assembly was dissolved by President Dr Arif Alvi at midnight under Article 58(1) on the advice of the prime minister.

However, the outgoing government has failed to name the caretaker prime minister who would head the interim set-up till general elections. In case there is no consensus on any name, the matter would be referred to a parliamentary committee.

If the committee also fails to make any decision, then the ECP will have two days to choose the caretaker premier from the list of names shared with the ECP.

On Tuesday, Riaz said that he had not yet spoken with the premier about the names of the caretaker prime minister.

“I hope to have a meeting in which these things will be discussed,” he said, adding that the consultation would happen at “the right time”.

However, Riaz said he had completed the consultation process with his allies, adding that the three names for the interim prime minister were “almost 90 percent finalised”.

Regarding potential delays in elections, Riaz said elections should ideally be held within three months, but the latest census’s approval has complicated the matters.

He was of the view that the election might be delayed by six months.

According to Article 224 of the Constitution, “A general election to the National Assembly or a provincial assembly shall be held within a period of 60 days immediately following the day on which the term of the assembly is due to expire unless the Assembly has been sooner dissolved”.

In case of early dissolution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to hold the general elections within 90 days after the dissolution, according to Article 224(2).

