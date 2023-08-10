Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 287.47, a decrease of Re0.01, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee saw slight improvement against the US dollar and appreciated 0.16% to settle at 287.46.

In a key development, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Wednesday, held that targeted Letters of Credit (LCs) issuance is discriminating against the manufacturers and directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide a level playing field to all the stakeholders.

The committee has shown displeasure over delay and interference in the opening of LCs.

Globally, the US dollar held near the centre of its range this week against a basket of major peers, as investors awaited key US inflation data later Thursday that could influence the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The US currency edged to a one-month high versus the yen as markets took the view that the Bank of Japan will be slow to exit stimulus, even with traders mostly betting the Fed is done with rate hikes.

The dollar has benefited from safe-haven demand in the wake of an ongoing run of poor Chinese economic data, while the narrative continues to build for a soft landing for the US economy as price pressures mitigate.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six counterparts, including the euro and yen - was little changed at 102.50 in the Asian morning, after trading roughly between 101.98 and 102.80 this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Thursday from multi-month peaks hit in the previous session as higher US crude inventory and sluggish economic data from China raised concerns about global fuel demand.

