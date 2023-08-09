BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Aug 09, 2023
Sports

India-Pakistan clash on October 14 as ICC announces revised schedule for World Cup 2023

  • Schedule for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match also changed
BR Web Desk Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 05:57pm

The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, October 14, the ICC confirmed on Wednesday.

Besides, the details of eight other matches have also been changed.

The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 15 October. However, this was moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, 14 October.

As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, 14 October, and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, 15 October.

Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from Thursday, 12 October, to now being played on Tuesday, 10 October, and Australia's big match against South Africa in Lucknow moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, 12 October instead of Friday, 13 October.

Similarly, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh, originally scheduled as a day match for 14 October in Chennai, has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, 13 October, and be played as a day-night contest.

From the initial phase of the tournament, a minor change to the fixture refers to the timing of England's match-up against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, with the clash becoming a day match and a 10:30 AM (local time) start after it was initially scheduled as a day-night fixture.

Towards the end of the league stage, there are three changes, with the double-header encounters of Sunday, 12 November, being moved a day earlier to Saturday, 11 November – Australia vs Bangladesh in Pune (10:30 AM) and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00 PM).

Meanwhile, India's last league game against the Netherlands has now been shifted from 11 to 12 November, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru.

The World Cup commences on Thursday, 5 October, when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.

Pakistan vs India ICC World Cup 2023 revised schedule

