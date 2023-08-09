BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.7%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
BOP 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.83%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.26%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
FFL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
HBL 103.45 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.78%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 32.20 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (6.87%)
OGDC 105.19 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (7.72%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 95.49 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (5.17%)
PPL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (7.84%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.3%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (6.07%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.03%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 102.68 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.45%)
UNITY 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

  • Buying spree takes index nearly 2% higher
Published August 9, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The KSE-100 witnessed a buying spree, which dragged the index from the red to the green zone in the early hours of trading, amid unconfirmed reports that the oil and gas sector’s circular debt was on the radar of authorities, and would be resolved.

A decrease of nearly 100 points soon became a gain of over 650 as the market became abuzz with screenshots of news channel tickers, relying on sources, that stated the caretaker setup was keen on resolving the sector’s circular debt issue.

Intra-day trading soon witnessed a spike with massive buying interest in index-heavy OGDC, PPL, and SNGP shares.

Business Recorder could not verify the news reports.

The development comes as investors lay in wait for resolution of the circular debt issue, one of the promises made by the outgoing government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At close, the KSE-100 Index was at the 48,333.58 level, an increase of 903.76 points or 1.91%. This is in stark contrast to Tuesday’s proceedings when the benchmark index lost over 950 points over profit-taking and consolidation of gains ahead of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

This is an intra-day update

Arif Aug 09, 2023 03:23pm
Hahahahaha …. The only thing which is on the radar are those fools who will buy at these prices .
