BAFL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.44%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
DFML 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2%)
DGKC 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
GGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
HBL 103.35 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.68%)
HUBC 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 101.35 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.79%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
PPL 72.06 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.68%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.58%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,858 Increased By 64 (1.33%)
BR30 17,320 Increased By 348.7 (2.05%)
KSE100 47,865 Increased By 434.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 17,036 Increased By 138.4 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

  • Buying spree takes index over 500 points higher
BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2023 11:33am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The KSE-100 witnessed a buying spree, which dragged the index from the red to the green zone, amid unconfirmed reports that the oil and gas sector’s circular debt was on the radar of authorities.

A decrease of nearly 100 points soon became a gain of over 650 as the market became abuzz with screenshots of news channel tickers, relying on sources, that stated the caretaker setup was keen on resolving the sector’s circular debt issue.

Intra-day trading soon witnessed a spike with massive buying interest in index-heavy OGDC, PPL, and SNGP shares.

Business Recorder could not verify the news reports.

The development comes as investors lay in wait for resolution of the circular debt issue, one of the promises made by the outgoing government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At around 11:30am, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at the 47,971.88 level, an increase of 542.06 points or 1.14%. This is in stark contrast to Tuesday’s proceedings when the benchmark index lost over 950 points over profit-taking and consolidation of gains ahead of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE Pakistan stocks PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories