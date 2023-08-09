BAFL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.44%)
BIPL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
DGKC 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
FCCL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
HBL 103.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.73%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.94%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
PPL 72.15 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.81%)
PRL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.04%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.22%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.06 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.84%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.67%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By 63.8 (1.33%)
BR30 17,321 Increased By 349.4 (2.06%)
KSE100 47,881 Increased By 450.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 17,042 Increased By 144.4 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lift Australian shares; CBA rises on record annual profit

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 10:47am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, as gains in financial stocks led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia posting its biggest intraday jump in nearly 10 months offset miners’ losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,320.1 by 0030 GMT.

The benchmark ended up 0.03% on Tuesday.

Financials rose 0.7%, with the country’s biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 2.5% after posting a record annual profit.

The rest of the “big four” banks were also trading in positive territory.

On the other hand, miners’ stocks were hit after data showed on Tuesday that China’s iron ore imports in July slipped 2% from the previous month.

Investor sentiment was also weighed down by credit ratings agency Moody’s downgrading several US lenders, which reignited fears about the health of US banks and the economy.

Australian shares close little changed as key inflation readings eyed

Inflation print from the country, which is due on Thursday, will now determine the course of the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate path.

In Sydney, miners fell 0.4%, with behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue slipping between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Gold stocks toppled 0.8% after bullion prices hit a near one-month low.

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining inched 0.8% lower. Tech and Energy stocks gained over 0.5% each.

Suncorp fell 3.9% after the insurer’s final dividend failed to meet analyst estimates.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,848.45.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Financials lift Australian shares; CBA rises on record annual profit

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories