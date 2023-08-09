Financials lift Australian shares; CBA rises on record annual profit

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, as gains in financial stocks led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia posting its biggest intraday jump in nearly 10 months offset miners’ losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,320.1 by 0030 GMT.

The benchmark ended up 0.03% on Tuesday.

Financials rose 0.7%, with the country’s biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 2.5% after posting a record annual profit.

The rest of the “big four” banks were also trading in positive territory.

On the other hand, miners’ stocks were hit after data showed on Tuesday that China’s iron ore imports in July slipped 2% from the previous month.

Investor sentiment was also weighed down by credit ratings agency Moody’s downgrading several US lenders, which reignited fears about the health of US banks and the economy.

Australian shares close little changed as key inflation readings eyed

Inflation print from the country, which is due on Thursday, will now determine the course of the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate path.

In Sydney, miners fell 0.4%, with behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue slipping between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Gold stocks toppled 0.8% after bullion prices hit a near one-month low.

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining inched 0.8% lower. Tech and Energy stocks gained over 0.5% each.

Suncorp fell 3.9% after the insurer’s final dividend failed to meet analyst estimates.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,848.45.