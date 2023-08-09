BAFL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.44%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
DGKC 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
GGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
HBL 103.35 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.68%)
HUBC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 101.35 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.79%)
PAEL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
PPL 72.06 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.68%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.47%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.67%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By 63.1 (1.32%)
BR30 17,320 Increased By 348.3 (2.05%)
KSE100 47,881 Increased By 450.8 (0.95%)
KSE30 17,042 Increased By 144.4 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 11:50am

The Pakistani rupee registered improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.5% during trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:50am, the rupee was hovering at 286.50, an increase of Rs1.41, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar and depreciated 0.17% to settle at 287.91.

In a key development, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Tuesday approved the proposed revised features of the SME Asaan Finance (SAAF) scheme as proposed by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with risk sharing facility of Rs12 billion for the government with Rs4 billion for 2023-24 and Rs7 billion for 2024-25.

Internationally, the US dollar remained on the frontfoot in Asia on Wednesday, holding on to overnight gains against major peers as investors sought the safety of the currency amid risks from a floundering Chinese economy and downgrades for US banks.

Worries about the global economy flared again after data on Tuesday showed Chinese imports and exports contracting faster than expected in July.

Data on Wednesday showed China’s consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two years in July, fanning deflation fears, although the decline of 0.3% was slightly less than forecast in a Reuters poll.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against the euro, yen and four other counterparts - was little changed at 102.50 in the Asian morning, following a 0.47% rise in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased in Asian morning trade on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, outweighing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP US dollar Exchange rate Dollar's rate Dollar buying and selling rate rupee rate currency rate in interbank

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories