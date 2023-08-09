BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.7%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
BOP 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.83%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.26%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
FFL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
HBL 103.45 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.78%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 32.20 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (6.87%)
OGDC 105.19 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (7.72%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 95.49 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (5.17%)
PPL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (7.84%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.3%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (6.07%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.03%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 102.68 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.45%)
UNITY 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as tighter supply offsets China demand concern

Reuters Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 02:48pm

LONDON: Oil edged higher on Wednesday as tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia offset concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China and a report showing rising US crude inventories.

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet said on Tuesday that it reaffirms its support for precautionary measures by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to stabilise the market, state media reported. Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.39 a barrel by 0806 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.11.

Both contracts gained nearly $1 the previous day. Crude posted its sixth consecutive weekly gains last week and hit its highest levels since mid-April on Monday, helped by a reduction in OPEC+ supplies and hopes of stimulus boosting oil demand recovery in China.

“There is no doubt that there is plenty of momentum here,” said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Avatrade.

“The clear trend seems to be skewed to the upside.”

Some bearish pressure came from American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday, which according to market sources showed US crude stocks rose by 4.1 million barrels last week, although gasoline and distillate inventories fell.

“Prices remain stable this morning despite economic headwinds helped by US product draws reported by the API, albeit crude inventories built more than expected,” oil broker PVM said.

Official US Energy Information Administration inventory figures are out at 1430 GMT. On Tuesday, oil came under pressure from Chinese data showing crude oil imports in July fell 18.8% from the previous month to their lowest daily rate since January, although they were up 17% from a year earlier.

But adding support, Saudi Arabia last week extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day to the end of September and Russia said it would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

Saudi Arabia Russia US Energy Information Administration Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises as tighter supply offsets China demand concern

Dissolution of NA: PM Shehbaz to send summary to president today

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

Agri financing: NBP, BoP, U Bank emerge among top creditors

MARI reports highest-ever profit of Rs56.13bn in FY23

Pharma company Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan changes name to Hoechst Pakistan Limited

BCCI makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Read more stories