BAFL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.18%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.99%)
BOP 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.4%)
DFML 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.95%)
DGKC 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.05%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.82%)
HBL 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.4%)
HUBC 83.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
MLCF 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.93%)
OGDC 97.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.74 (-6.44%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.96%)
PIOC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.72%)
PPL 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-6.24%)
PRL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.49%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.84%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By -79.9 (-1.63%)
BR30 17,132 Decreased By -487.5 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,587 Decreased By -799.7 (-1.65%)
KSE30 16,944 Decreased By -303.4 (-1.76%)
European stocks dip as Italian banks, downbeat data weigh

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 01:55pm

European shares dropped on Tuesday, as Italian banks came under pressure after the cabinet approved a 40% windfall tax on lenders, while sticky inflation print from Germany and weak China trade data further dented risk sentiment.

By 0707 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3%.

Italian banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit fell more than 5% after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the 40% levy on banks’ extra profits will feed items such as a reduction of the tax wedge, tax cuts and financial support to holders of mortgages on first homes.

Italy’s banking-heavy FTSE MIB slid 1.4%, while European banks dropped 1.8% after ratings agency Moody’s cut credit ratings of several small- to mid-sized US banks and said it may downgrade some of the biggest lenders in the United States.

Germany’s DAX index fell 0.4% after data showed inflation eased to 6.5% in July, but was in line with economist expectations.

European stocks end higher as defence firms hit record high

China-exposed miners and automakers fell after data revealed imports and exports in the world’s second-largest economy fell much faster than expected in July, threatening growth prospects and heightening pressure on Beijing to provide fresh stimulus.

Shares of Glencore slumped nearly 3% after the global miner said its earnings had halved in the first half.

European stocks

