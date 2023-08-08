BAFL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.49%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.13%)
DFML 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.03%)
DGKC 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.6%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.82%)
HBL 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.64%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
MLCF 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
OGDC 97.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.54%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIOC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.72%)
PPL 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-6.44%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-3.74%)
SSGC 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.35%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.01%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.18%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By -84.3 (-1.72%)
BR30 17,126 Decreased By -492.6 (-2.8%)
KSE100 47,568 Decreased By -818.2 (-1.69%)
KSE30 16,935 Decreased By -312.9 (-1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 hovers below 48,000 amid profit-taking

  • Index currently over 700 points lower
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 03:05pm

Profit-taking and consolidation of gains continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell over 700 points during trading on Tuesday.

Negativity persisted at the bourse throughout the trading session. At 3pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 47,683.62 level, a decline of 702.63 points or 1.45%.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index had closed lower nearly 200 points as well, settling at 48,386.25, as investors weighed an upcoming new refinery policy and growing fears of a delay in Pakistan’s general elections.

On Tuesday, across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, oil and gas manufacturing companies and OMCs trading in the red.

Experts said profit-taking is being witnessed by the market players after a massive rally that started with the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The investors have adopted a cautious approach as they seek stability at the political front,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

Sectorally speaking, the E&P sector remained under stress.

“The market expected that the issue of circular debt in the energy sector would be addressed by the government, which was also an International Monetary Fund (IMF) condition, however, it seems unlikely now as the government tenure is reported to end tomorrow,” said Tawfik.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE100 index usd rate rupee rate Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters
Haroon Aug 08, 2023 11:14am
Profit-taking? Why don't you honestly tell the people that it is pump and dump. Pump already happened and now dump is finished. You'll see a new pump start soon
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 08, 2023 12:21pm
Country is tanking worse off after IMF shameless loan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Aug 08, 2023 12:46pm
@Haroon, They don’t because they are in league with the pump and dump people , they have already completed their ‘profit taking’ .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hasnain Raza Gillani Aug 08, 2023 02:18pm
KARACHI
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: KSE-100 hovers below 48,000 amid profit-taking

Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Oil slips as weak China data offsets tightening supply

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Read more stories