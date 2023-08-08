BAFL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.93%)
DFML 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
FABL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
HBL 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.83%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.31%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
PIOC 93.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PPL 71.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-4.63%)
PRL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.33%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.35%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.32%)
UNITY 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,870 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.62%)
BR30 17,370 Decreased By -249.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 48,004 Decreased By -382.7 (-0.79%)
KSE30 17,087 Decreased By -160 (-0.93%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 falls below 48,000 amid profit-taking

  • Index sees decrease of nearly 540 points
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 11:53am

Profit-taking and consolidation of gains continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell over 500 points during trading on Tuesday.

At around 11:50am, the benchmark index had retreated to 47,843.49, a decline of 542.76 points or 1.12%.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index had closed lower nearly 200 points as well, settling at 48,386.25, as investors weighed an upcoming new refinery policy and growing fears of a delay in Pakistan’s general elections.

On Tuesday, across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, oil and gas manufacturing companies and OMCs trading in the red.

Experts said profit-taking is being witnessed by the market players after a massive rally that started with the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The investors have adopted a cautious approach as they seek stability at the political front,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

Sectorally speaking, the E&P sector remained under stress.

“The market expected that the issue of circular debt in the energy sector would be addressed by the government, which was also an International Monetary Fund (IMF) condition, however, it seems unlikely now as the government tenure is reported to end tomorrow,” said Tawfik.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

Haroon Aug 08, 2023 11:14am
Profit-taking? Why don't you honestly tell the people that it is pump and dump. Pump already happened and now dump is finished. You'll see a new pump start soon
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 08, 2023 12:21pm
Country is tanking worse off after IMF shameless loan
