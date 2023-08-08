BAFL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 11:25am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.11% during trading on Tuesday.

At around 11:25am, the rupee was hovering at 287.75, a decrease of Re0.32, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee opened the week on a negative note against the US dollar and depreciated 0.16% to settle at 287.43.

In a key development, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), after discussion, approved the proposal of changes in the contours of six incentives schemes of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in order to improve the inflow of remittances, and to get optimal remittance inflow through formal channels.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

The US dollar turned decisively higher on Tuesday as traders struggled to get a grip on the diverging growth outlooks between the world’s two largest economies, while at the same time grew immune to another disappointing set of Chinese trade figures.

China’s exports fell an annual 14.5% in July while imports contracted 12.4%, data on Tuesday showed, marking the biggest decline in outbound shipments from the world’s second largest economy since February 2020.

Elsewhere, the US dollar rose broadly and eked out a 0.6% gain against its Japanese counterpart to last trade at 143.31 yen.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday after China reported a sharp monthly drop in imports in July, which reinforced demand fears, though that was offset by supply concerns from Saudi Arabian and Russian output cuts.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

Orion Aug 08, 2023 10:57am
Title of article suggested it would discuss taxes on real estate,especially the newly levied ones and their implications. But there was a general discussion on facts well known already. How fewer land transfers will actually curtail tax collection ? Harsh taxation regime on real estate will divert investment of overseas Pakistanis to Midddle East and their resident countries. Thus reducing fx inflows to Pak. With a business environment such as ours, people will not start establishing factories and business instead of investing in real estate. Many more will buy bullion and USD. Lock them up. Govt will gain little to nothing.
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 08, 2023 12:22pm
Rupee is tanking seriously, despite IMF shameless bailout, showing the country is in downward spiral
