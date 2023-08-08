BAFL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.93%)
DFML 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 55.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.74%)
FABL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
HBL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.73%)
HUBC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 100.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-4.26%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
PIOC 93.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PPL 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-4.5%)
PRL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.58%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.33%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.35%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,870 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,366 Decreased By -252.7 (-1.43%)
KSE100 48,008 Decreased By -378 (-0.78%)
KSE30 17,088 Decreased By -159.7 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall as weak China trade data offsets supply concerns

Reuters Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 12:09pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after data showed China’s imports and exports fell much more than expected in July in a further sign of weak growth in the world’s largest oil importer, although losses were limited by expected supply tightness.

Brent crude futures were at $85.05 a barrel, down by 29 cents, or 0.34%, at 0641 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.69 a barrel, down by 25 cents, or 0.31%.

Oil imports to China in July were 43.69 million metric tons, or 10.29 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That was down 18.8%from imports in June, but still up 17% from a year ago.

At the same time, China’s overall imports dropped 12.4% and exports fell 14.5% from a year earlier. The pace of export decline was the fastest since February 2020 and worse than analysts’ expectations.

Despite the gloomy data, some analysts were still positive on China’s fuel demand outlook for August to early October as crude processing rates remained high.

It is the peak season for construction and manufacturing activities starting September and gasoline consumption should benefit from summer travel demand, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

Demand is expected to gradually decrease after October, he added.

Oil dips after sustained rally bolstered by supply cuts

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia, the world’s top exporter, has said it would extend a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd for another month to include September, adding that it could extend the cut beyond that date or make a deeper cut to production after September.

Russia also said it would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

“Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend production cuts into September despite Brent futures rising above $80 per barrel suggests that the kingdom may be targeting a higher price than $80,” said Vivek Dhar, mining and energy commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Investors are also awaiting US oil and fuel products inventory data.

A Reuters poll on Monday showed forecasts for a 200,000-barrel drawdown in crude inventories and a rise in gasoline stocks of 200,000 barrels.

Russia Commonwealth Bank of Australia Oil Brent crude oil Saudi Arabian

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices fall as weak China trade data offsets supply concerns

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Read more stories