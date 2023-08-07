BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.8%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 103.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.39%)
HUBC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
OGDC 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
PAEL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PIOC 94.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
PPL 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.18%)
PRL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.04%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.54%)
TRG 103.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By 13.1 (0.26%)
BR30 17,942 Increased By 102.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 48,722 Increased By 136.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,384 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks slip as investors await key inflation readings

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 12:32pm

European stocks slipped on Monday as investors assessed the likely impact of a mixed US jobs report on the Federal Reserve’s future policy moves, while awaiting key inflation figures from across the globe this week.

By 0703 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged down 0.2%, echoing a weak sentiment on Wall Street on Friday after a mixed U.S labour market report.

Siemens Energy dropped 5.8% to the bottom of STOXX 600, after the German energy group said problems at its wind turbine unit would cost it 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Deutsche Boerse slipped 1.6% after UBS downgraded the German bourse operator to “neutral” from “buy”.

Meanwhile, PostNL rose 5.6% after the Dutch postal firm lifted its 2023 operating profit guidance.

European stocks end higher but mark first weekly loss in four

OHB jumped 33% after the German space company announced a voluntary public tender offer by US investment company KKR for its outstanding shares.

Amid growing expectations that the Fed and the European Central Bank are near the end of their tightening cycle, investors will be on the lookout for inflation data out of Germany, China and the United States this week.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks slip as investors await key inflation readings

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Oil holds steady near four-month high on OPEC+ cuts

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

FBR refuses to share Politically-Exposed Persons’ data

Digital census data: Govt says error probability can be quite low

Read more stories