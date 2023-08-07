European stocks slip as investors await key inflation readings

European stocks slipped on Monday as investors assessed the likely impact of a mixed US jobs report on the Federal Reserve’s future policy moves, while awaiting key inflation figures from across the globe this week.

By 0703 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged down 0.2%, echoing a weak sentiment on Wall Street on Friday after a mixed U.S labour market report.

Siemens Energy dropped 5.8% to the bottom of STOXX 600, after the German energy group said problems at its wind turbine unit would cost it 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Deutsche Boerse slipped 1.6% after UBS downgraded the German bourse operator to “neutral” from “buy”.

Meanwhile, PostNL rose 5.6% after the Dutch postal firm lifted its 2023 operating profit guidance.

European stocks end higher but mark first weekly loss in four

OHB jumped 33% after the German space company announced a voluntary public tender offer by US investment company KKR for its outstanding shares.

Amid growing expectations that the Fed and the European Central Bank are near the end of their tightening cycle, investors will be on the lookout for inflation data out of Germany, China and the United States this week.