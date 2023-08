HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Monday following a late sell-off on Wall Street, as investors weigh a mixed US jobs report that kept them guessing about the Federal Reserve’s plans for monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.33 percent, or 64.80 points, to 19,474.66.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.31 points, to 3,276.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.26 percent, or 5.42 points, to 2,066.17.