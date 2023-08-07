BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
BOP 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 56.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.6%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
OGDC 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
PAEL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PIOC 94.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
PPL 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.24%)
PRL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.04%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.54%)
TRG 103.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By 13.1 (0.26%)
BR30 17,942 Increased By 102.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 48,722 Increased By 136.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,384 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 12:31pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% during trading on Monday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was hovering at 287.06, a decrease of Re0.09 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated a marginal 0.18% to close at 286.97 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Three sessions of losses were followed by back-to-back gains for the rupee, but attention diverted to the political front where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly announced the date for the dissolution of National Assembly.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) suffered a minor fall, a non-event for the currency market, but all eyes will stay on how heavy the import bill becomes as the government eased restrictions.

Globally, the dollar was on the backfoot on Monday after a mixed US jobs report provided little directional conviction and as market focus turned to inflation data from the world’s two largest economies due this week.

The US dollar economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, data on Friday showed, but it recorded solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate.

While the dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies in the aftermath of the data, its losses were capped as the report pointed to a still-tight labour market, suggesting the Federal Reserve may need to keep rates higher for longer.

The US dollar index last stood at 101.98, languishing near Friday’s low of 101.73. Sterling rose 0.04% to $1.2756, while the euro dipped 0.01% to $1.1010.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains on Monday to touch their highest levels since mid-April after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to keep supplies down for another month to tighten global markets further and support prices.

This is an intra-day update

