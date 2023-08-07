BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
BIPL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 56.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.6%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
OGDC 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
PAEL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PIOC 94.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
PPL 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.24%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.3%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
TRG 103.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By 12.2 (0.25%)
BR30 17,942 Increased By 102.7 (0.58%)
KSE100 48,732 Increased By 145.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 19 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil holds steady near four-month high on OPEC+ cuts

Reuters Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 01:51pm

LONDON: Oil prices hovered near their highest levels since mid-April after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to extend supply cuts through September, further tightening supplies.

Prices have seen a sustained rally, with both key benchmarks notching up their sixth consecutive weekly gains last week.

On Monday, Brent crude futures slipped 24 cents to $86 a barrel by 0820 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.55 a barrel, down 27 cents.

Despite the United States losing its top credit rating last week, the underlying global macroeconomic backdrop still appears upbeat, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Stuttering global factory activity is being countered by revived service sectors, inflation is being mitigated, the job market in the US is resilient, and peak interest rates in major economies might be close, he noted.

On the supply side, the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of September, keeping the door open for more.

In line with production cuts, Saudi Aramco raised on Saturday the official selling prices for most grades it sells to Asia for a third month in September.

Russia added to the crunch with its announcement to cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

Alongside these additional cuts and estimates of significant depletion in oil inventories in coming months, said Varga, “the fundamental backdrop becomes blatantly encouraging.”

In focus, however, is Chinese economic data this week to gauge Beijing’s appetite for more stimulus measures to support the world’s second-largest economy, following a dismal second quarter.

“Oil prices could consolidate around the $85 a barrel level (Brent) for a while, capped by ongoing concerns about the pace of China’s recovery and doubts about how long Saudi and Russia will continue to curb production and exports, respectively, given the spare capacity on hand,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank.

Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 07, 2023 12:59pm
Good for sisterly Saudi Arabia. Happy for them
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Oil holds steady near four-month high on OPEC+ cuts

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

FBR refuses to share Politically-Exposed Persons’ data

Digital census data: Govt says error probability can be quite low

Read more stories