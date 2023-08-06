BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
World

Twenty-one injured in east China magnitude 5.5 earthquake

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2023 11:39am

Twenty-one people were injured and 126 buildings collapsed after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the eastern Chinese province of Shandong on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The earthquake, 10 km (6 miles) deep, jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City at 02:33 a.m. (1833 GMT on Saturday), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

China Railway Group suspended some train operations on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai Railway and Beijing-Kowloon Railway in response to the earthquake, CCTV reported.

