BAFL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
BIPL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
BOP 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.71%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
FABL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.43%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
HBL 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.32%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
OGDC 106.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.63%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
PIOC 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PPL 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
PRL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
SSGC 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,926 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.57%)
BR30 17,748 Decreased By -105 (-0.59%)
KSE100 48,474 Decreased By -137.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,314 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.39%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 4, 2023 Updated August 4, 2023 11:35am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 287.30, a decrease of Re0.10 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee gained some ground against the US dollar and appreciated 0.76% to settle at 287.20.

In a key development, the National Assembly, in a bid to deal with the offences pertaining to money-laundering and to further strengthen the existing laws to effectively check illegal/corrupt practices, passed the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill, 2023 on Thursday.

Separately, the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell $32 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at nearly $8.15 billion as of July 27.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.46 billion.

Internationally, the US dollar hung back from a four-week high against major peers on Friday as investors looked ahead to a key jobs report that could influence the path for US interest rates.

The US dollar index, which gauges the currency against a basket of six counterparts, edged 0.07% lower to 102.38 in early Asia.

On Thursday, it had pushed to the highest since July 7 at 102.84 at one point, but lost steam later in the day with the monthly nonfarm payrolls report looming on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second day on Friday, set for their sixth week of gains, after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s second and third-largest crude producers, pledged to cut output through next month.

This is an intra-day update

