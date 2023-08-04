Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 287.30, a decrease of Re0.10 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee gained some ground against the US dollar and appreciated 0.76% to settle at 287.20.

In a key development, the National Assembly, in a bid to deal with the offences pertaining to money-laundering and to further strengthen the existing laws to effectively check illegal/corrupt practices, passed the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill, 2023 on Thursday.

Separately, the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell $32 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at nearly $8.15 billion as of July 27.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.46 billion.

Internationally, the US dollar hung back from a four-week high against major peers on Friday as investors looked ahead to a key jobs report that could influence the path for US interest rates.

The US dollar index, which gauges the currency against a basket of six counterparts, edged 0.07% lower to 102.38 in early Asia.

On Thursday, it had pushed to the highest since July 7 at 102.84 at one point, but lost steam later in the day with the monthly nonfarm payrolls report looming on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second day on Friday, set for their sixth week of gains, after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s second and third-largest crude producers, pledged to cut output through next month.

