HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended losses at the open Thursday following a plunge on Wall Street as the impact of Fitch’s US ratings downgrade rattled through global markets.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.58 percent, or 113.24 points, to 19,404.14.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.22 percent, or 7.13 points, to 3,254.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.33 percent, or 6.74 points, to 2,049.32.