Aug 03, 2023
Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 11:25am

The Pakistani rupee registered improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.7% during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11:10am, the rupee was hovering at 287.43, an increase of Rs1.95 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the third straight session against the US dollar and depreciated 0.64% to settle at 289.38.

In a key development, the Senate on Wednesday passed a law allowing the establishment of state-owned Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund to stabilise the country’s economy through diversification and to generate wealth for future generations.

Globally, the US dollar was perched near a four-week high on Thursday, shrugging off a US credit rating downgrade that cast doubt on the country’s fiscal outlook, and instead got a leg up from strong private payrolls data.

Data out on Wednesday showing US private payrolls rose more than expected in July boosted the greenback, as the figures pointed to continued labour market resilience which is likely to keep US rates higher for longer.

That sent the dollar index to its highest since July 7 in the previous session. It was last at 102.56, not far form Wednesday’s peak of 102.78.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday after a two-day decline, including a sharp drop on Wednesday, as the US government’s credit downgrade weighed on sentiment, though concerns around supply tightness provided some support.

This is an intra-day update

