BAFL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
BIPL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.89%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.32%)
FABL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
FCCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
FFL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.69%)
HUBC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
OGDC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.63%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.9%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.3%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.51%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,965 Decreased By -28 (-0.56%)
BR30 17,865 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.18%)
KSE100 48,706 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,413 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

  • Index had earlier breached 49,000 level in early-morning trading with gain of nearly 650 points
BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 02:37pm

Profit-taking was witnessed in the second half of the trading session, overshadowing the bullish momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling below the 49,000 level on Thursday.

Earlier during the day, the benchmark index hit an intra-day high of 49,404.50, an increase of nearly 640 points.

However, investors resorted to consolidating gains and booked profits, dragging the benchmark lower.

At around 2:35pm, the index was around the 48,985.07 level, up by 220.52 points or 0.45%.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 Index benchmark had hit a six-year high to settle at 48,764.55.

Buying continued in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, pharmaceuticals, and OMCs, while automobile assemblers and oil and gas exploration companies remain mixed.

Earlier, the index breached the 49,000 level for the first time in over six year, a significant milestone for the PSX that has remained under pressure for years owing to different factors including political uncertainty, pandemic, and economic distress in Pakistan.

Despite intra-day profit taking, the index has enjoyed a massive bull-run since the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

This is an intra-day update

Gulf stock markets PSX KSE100 index Pakistan stocks

Comments

1000 characters
FZS Aug 03, 2023 11:25am
Tulukan Mairandi has left the building
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

Iran’s President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

Senate passes crucial bill to pave the way: Setting-up of sovereign wealth fund in sight

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Read more stories