Intra-day update: KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

Profit-taking was witnessed in the second half of the trading session, overshadowing the bullish momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling below the 49,000 level on Thursday.

Earlier during the day, the benchmark index hit an intra-day high of 49,404.50, an increase of nearly 640 points.

However, investors resorted to consolidating gains and booked profits, dragging the benchmark lower.

At around 2:35pm, the index was around the 48,985.07 level, up by 220.52 points or 0.45%.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 Index benchmark had hit a six-year high to settle at 48,764.55.

Buying continued in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, pharmaceuticals, and OMCs, while automobile assemblers and oil and gas exploration companies remain mixed.

Earlier, the index breached the 49,000 level for the first time in over six year, a significant milestone for the PSX that has remained under pressure for years owing to different factors including political uncertainty, pandemic, and economic distress in Pakistan.

Despite intra-day profit taking, the index has enjoyed a massive bull-run since the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

This is an intra-day update