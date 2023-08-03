Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000, index up over 550 points

Bulls continued their momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 49,000 level during the opening hours of trading session on Thursday.

At around 11:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 49,321.9, an increase of 557.42 points or 1.14%.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 Index benchmark hit a six-year high to settle at 48,764.55.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, pharmaceuticals, and OMCs, while automobile assemblers and oil and gas exploration companies remain mixed.

“Another milestone achieved,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note, while referring to the benchmark index crossing 49,000.

“From 41,000 to 49,000, a gain of 20%, in just 5 weeks,” he added.

The index has maintained a positive momentum since the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

