BAFL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 58.54 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.15%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
HBL 106.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.91%)
HUBC 86.70 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.24%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.85%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
OGDC 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.68%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PIOC 98.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.35%)
PPL 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
PRL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
TPLP 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
UNITY 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 5,027 Increased By 34.5 (0.69%)
BR30 18,112 Increased By 213.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 49,250 Increased By 485.7 (1%)
KSE30 17,604 Increased By 124.2 (0.71%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000, index up over 550 points

BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 11:24am

Bulls continued their momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 49,000 level during the opening hours of trading session on Thursday.

At around 11:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 49,321.9, an increase of 557.42 points or 1.14%.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 Index benchmark hit a six-year high to settle at 48,764.55.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, pharmaceuticals, and OMCs, while automobile assemblers and oil and gas exploration companies remain mixed.

“Another milestone achieved,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note, while referring to the benchmark index crossing 49,000.

“From 41,000 to 49,000, a gain of 20%, in just 5 weeks,” he added.

The index has maintained a positive momentum since the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

This is an intra-day update

FZS Aug 03, 2023 11:25am
Tulukan Mairandi has left the building
