BAFL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.26%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
GGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HBL 105.90 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.57%)
HUBC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.19%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.12%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.77%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
PIBTL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
PIOC 98.48 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.01%)
PPL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TELE 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 107.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 5,027 Increased By 34.3 (0.69%)
BR30 18,109 Increased By 211 (1.18%)
KSE100 49,260 Increased By 495.8 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,610 Increased By 130.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower, rise in yields weigh

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 09:48am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Thursday tracking overnight Wall Street declines, as a rise in yields in the United States and Japan hurt appetite for equities.

By 0143 GMT, the Nikkei index was down 1.1% at 32,339.48.

The broader Topix had fallen 1.03% to 2,278.00.

“I take the declines as an adjustment to the benchmark after its sharp gains until Thursday,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“Investors were also worried about rising Japanese yields. They did not rise as much on the day when the Bank of Japan announced the policy tweak, but they do rise when yields on US Treasury rise.”

The Nikkei rose about 5% until Thursday from the lowest in July. Japan’s 10-year government yield hit a more-than nine-year high on Thursday, tracking US 10-year Treasury yields.

Wall Street finished lower overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for a second straight day as investors took profits on five months of gains, a day after rating agency Fitch cut the US government’s credit rating.

Japanese shares fall amid caution after US rating cut, chip stocks weigh

TDK tanked nearly 10% after the sensor maker cut its full-year outlook.

Yamaha Corp lost 10.59%, as the musical instruments maker lowered its annual profit forecast.

Bucking the trend, Kawasaki Kisen surged 5.2% after the shipping firm, whose shareholders include an activist investment fund, made an announcement of share buyback.

Tokyo stocks Japanese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower, rise in yields weigh

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000, index up over 550 points

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

Iranian FM arrives

Read more stories