Intra-day update: Bullish momentum continues at bourse, KSE-100 up 500pts

Bulls continued to dominate at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 500 points during trading on Wednesday.

At around 3:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 48,764.55 level, an increase of 534.05 points or 1.11%.

On Tuesday, the index had extended gains for a 9th consecutive session amid upbeat economic indicators, to settle with an increase of 195.91 points or 0.41% to finish at 48,230.51.

Meanwhile, buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors on Wednesday, including among oil and gas exploration sector, OMCs, chemical and engineering.

A mixed trend was witnessed in commercial banks, automobile assemblers and cement sectors.

The stock market has remained in the positive territory since the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement last month.

Experts also said the E&P sector was particularly positive over news that Barrick Gold had agreed to make the payment of Pakistan’s share of investment in Pakistani rupees.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation lead by the company’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow on Tuesday.

