BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
BIPL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.96%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.26%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.96%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HBL 103.25 Increased By ▲ 6.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.25%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
OGDC 104.99 Increased By ▲ 7.24 (7.41%)
PAEL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.06%)
PIOC 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PPL 77.98 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.34%)
PRL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.94%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 108.20 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.7%)
UNITY 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Markets

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum continues at bourse, KSE-100 up 500pts

  • Stock market has remained upbeat since approval of IMF $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement last month
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 03:43pm

Bulls continued to dominate at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 500 points during trading on Wednesday.

At around 3:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 48,764.55 level, an increase of 534.05 points or 1.11%.

On Tuesday, the index had extended gains for a 9th consecutive session amid upbeat economic indicators, to settle with an increase of 195.91 points or 0.41% to finish at 48,230.51.

Meanwhile, buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors on Wednesday, including among oil and gas exploration sector, OMCs, chemical and engineering.

A mixed trend was witnessed in commercial banks, automobile assemblers and cement sectors.

The stock market has remained in the positive territory since the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement last month.

Experts also said the E&P sector was particularly positive over news that Barrick Gold had agreed to make the payment of Pakistan’s share of investment in Pakistani rupees.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation lead by the company’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow on Tuesday.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE100 IMF and Pakistan Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

