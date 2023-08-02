BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
BIPL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.08%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.71%)
DFML 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.93%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.4%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
OGDC 102.16 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.51%)
PAEL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.45%)
PIOC 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PPL 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.19%)
PRL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.83%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.27%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By 47.9 (0.97%)
BR30 17,613 Increased By 168.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,591 Increased By 360.6 (0.75%)
KSE30 17,417 Increased By 157.4 (0.91%)
Intra-day update: Bullish momentum continues at bourse, KSE-100 up 400pts

  • Stock market has remained upbeat since approval of IMF $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement last month
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 01:06pm

Bulls continued to dominate at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 400 points during trading on Wednesday.

At around 12:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 48,643.30 level, an increase of 412.80 points or 0.86%.

On Tuesday, the index had extended gains for a 9th consecutive session amid upbeat economic indicators, to settle with an increase of 195.91 points or 0.41% to finish at 48,230.51.

Meanwhile, buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors on Wednesday, including among oil and gas exploration sector, OMCs, chemical and engineering.

A mixed trend was witnessed in commercial banks, automobile assemblers and cement sectors.

The stock market has remained in the positive territory since the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement last month.

Experts also said the E&P sector was particularly positive over news that Barrick Gold had agreed to make the payment of Pakistan’s share of investment in Pakistani rupees.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation lead by the company’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow on Tuesday.

This is an intra-day update

