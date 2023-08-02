Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.51% during trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 289, a decrease of Rs1.46 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had registered back-to-back losses against the dollar to depreciate 0.31% to settle at 287.54.

Experts attributed the rise in US dollar value to demand- supply pressure in the market.

“The ease in import restrictions by the government is driving demand for US dollar in the market,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited, told Business Recorder.

The expert said that the greenback is expected to remain range bound, and would trade in the range of 285-290.

In a key development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs538 billion during July 2023 against the assigned monthly target of Rs534 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs4 billion.

Globally, the US dollar struggled to make headway on Wednesday after a cut on the US government’s top credit rating by Fitch raised questions about the country’s fiscal outlook, though it drew some support from a relatively resilient run of economic data.

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA in a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, coming despite the resolution two months ago of the debt ceiling crisis.

The US dollar index was last 0.09% higher at 102.09, after slipping broadly in the wake of the Fitch news.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, surged by almost 1% on Wednesday, trading near their highest since April, as crude and fuel products inventory data showing robust demand from the world’s biggest fuel consumer, the US, offset demand concerns elsewhere.

This is an intra-day update