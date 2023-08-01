BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hope wins toss and puts India into bat in series decider

AFP Published 01 Aug, 2023 07:48pm

TAROUBA: West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and put India in to bat in the third and final One-Day International at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

In the wake of a series-levelling six-wicket victory in Barbados on Saturday the home side have retained an unchanged team in pursuit of a first ODI series victory over India for 17 years.

Notwithstanding Saturday’s setback when regular captain Rohit Sharma and premier batsman Virat Kohli were rested, the tourists continued giving fringe players an opportunity ahead of India’s hosting of the World Cup which begins in October.

Sharma and Kohli remain on the sidelines with Hardik Pandya leading the team for a second match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in for just his second ODI in the middle-order and left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat plays his first ODI in ten years.

Axar Patel and Umran Malik are the players omitted from the second ODI.

This is the first men’s ODI being played at the venue, which will also host the opening fixture of the five-match T20 International series between the two teams on Thursday.

Teams:

West Indies - Shai Hope (capt/wkt), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India - Hardik Pandya (capt), Ishan Kishan (wkt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

India West Indies ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Hope wins toss and puts India into bat in series decider

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows marginally, clocks in at 28.3% in July

Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to pay share of Reko Diq in Pakistani rupees

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Rupee sustains back-to-back losses, settles at 287.54 against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 196 points as bull-run continues

FM Bilawal urges Afghan authorities to take action against TTP, terrorists

Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

Govt to establish sub-funds under Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund: Ishaq Dar

Oil steadies near three-month high on tighter supplies

Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

Read more stories