Hope wins toss and puts India into bat in series decider

TAROUBA: West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and put India in to bat in the third and final One-Day International at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

In the wake of a series-levelling six-wicket victory in Barbados on Saturday the home side have retained an unchanged team in pursuit of a first ODI series victory over India for 17 years.

Notwithstanding Saturday’s setback when regular captain Rohit Sharma and premier batsman Virat Kohli were rested, the tourists continued giving fringe players an opportunity ahead of India’s hosting of the World Cup which begins in October.

Sharma and Kohli remain on the sidelines with Hardik Pandya leading the team for a second match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in for just his second ODI in the middle-order and left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat plays his first ODI in ten years.

Axar Patel and Umran Malik are the players omitted from the second ODI.

This is the first men’s ODI being played at the venue, which will also host the opening fixture of the five-match T20 International series between the two teams on Thursday.

Teams:

West Indies - Shai Hope (capt/wkt), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India - Hardik Pandya (capt), Ishan Kishan (wkt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson