Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2023 10:41am

Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.15% during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10am, the rupee was hovering at 286.20, an increase of Re0.44 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar to depreciate 0.07% to settle at 286.64.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to extend settlement of card-based cross-border transactions through interbank for other five months.

Previously, the SBP on May 31, allowed the banks to purchase the dollar from interbank for settlement of card-based cross-border transactions with International Payment Schemes (IPSs).

Initially, the facility was given for two months and was expired July 31; however, the SBP has decided to extend the validity of buying of dollar from interbank market for card payments for another five months.

Globally, the US dollar move higher versus its major peers and Asian currencies.

Federal Reserve survey data released on Monday showed US banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand from both businesses and consumers during the second quarter.

The Fed’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, or SLOOS, also showed that banks expect to further tighten standards over the rest of 2023, adding to further evidence that rising interest rates are having an impact on the economy.

Tight lending standards can amplify the effects of rising interest rates and contribute to a US recession later this year, CBA’s Clifton said.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.059% at 101.93, flirting with a fresh three-week peak.

The index fell 1% in July.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday, trading near a three-month high reached on Monday, on signs of tightening global supply as producers implement output cuts and strong demand in the United States, the world’s biggest fuel consumer.

This is an intra-day update

